Spring Hill School District voters pass $60 million, no-mill levy increase bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, unofficial results from mail ballots showed voters approved the USD 230, Spring Hill Schools $60 million bond measure.

26% of registered voters turned out in the special mail-in ballot election.

The $60 million bond measure is a no-mill levy increase and will not raise property tax rates.

The bond will supplement key projects to support the district's rapid growth, including elementary school additions, Spring Hill High School improvements, and facility upgrades.

Among the improvements, 5,500 square-foot additions at Prairie Creek, Timber Sage, and Spring Hill elementary schools will help these schools reach student capacity.

Spring Hill High School will add a 30,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education program and a 5,00 square-foot commons expansion.

Additionally, Spring Hill Elementary and middle school will receive full roof replacements, including HVAC improvements.

According to the USD 230 Frequently Asked Questions sheet, the district's tax base has grown by 16.86% annually over the last three years.

The district's mill levy remains at 22.037 mills until the bonds are paid off in 2045.

The Spring Hill School District reports that building a second high school is not financially feasible.

Building new high school would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and need a major tax increase.

The May 13 mail-in election passed with 2,792 yes voters, and 1,566 who voted no.

USD 230 has 16,653 registered voters