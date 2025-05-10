Spring NASCAR takes over Kansas Speedway this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — This weekend, race car fans from all over the country will take over the Kansas Speedway.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weather weekend. We've got three races in three days, two night races. It's going to be a really exciting weekend," President Patt Warren said.

The weekend races kicked off Friday and continue Saturday with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Warren said the speedway will be packed.

"We'll have thousands of fans here helping drive the economy of Kansas City and Kansas City, Kansas. We're really excited about celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday," Warren said.

Besides bringing fans for a weekend full of races, Warren said it's also a great weekend for our local businesses.

"All you have to do is try to book a hotel room around the track on a weekend to see what it does. It really helps hoteliers, restaurants. We bring 1000s of fans in. A lot of our fans come from more than 250 miles away. We'll have fans from 49 states, but we really draw a national and, to some degree, international audience, and all those people are coming here, staying in Kansas City, spending their money, and that's great for all of us.”

The speedway will offer fan-friendly events all weekend, including a pre-race concert, fan zone experiences, and driver autograph sessions. Gates open early, and fans are encouraged to arrive ahead of time for traffic and parking considerations.

"My favorite part is seeing the fans enjoy the races, honestly. Because what we do here, I mean, we're not curing cancer, we're not doing things that make those kinds of differences in society," Warren said.

Sunday, the fun continues with the AdventHealth 400 race.

