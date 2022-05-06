Spring weather brings changes to taste of Kansas City water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What's up with the water?

Some Kansas City residents have claimed that the tap water tastes slightly different than usual.

According to KC Water, they're not wrong.

Spring's ever-changing weather conditions can affect the taste and odor of the water. However, KC Water says it does not affect the water quality or safety.

Rain, temperature, river levels and snow runoff can create changes in Missouri River water, which Kansas City drinks from.

Though, you may not taste a difference at all. Not everyone is a water sommelier (and yes, that is a thing).

More information on the naturally occurring changes can be found online .

