Sprinkling system knocks down small fire at Q-39 South in Overland Park

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 Staff
Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 23:11:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small fire broke out at the popular barbecue restaurant Q-39 South in Overland Park Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a kitchen fire about 9:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The restaurant's sprinkler system activated, helping knock down the fire, according Jason Rhodes, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and fire crews turned off the gas in the building to make sure no other fire broke out.

No word on what led to the fire.

