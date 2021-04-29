Watch
St. Joseph man allegedly left peanuts for man with allergy

Posted at 6:45 PM, Apr 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Joseph man reportedly used peanuts to try and hurt his mother's boyfriend, who has a several peanut allergy, prosecutors said.

Jacob Andes, 27, was charged Wednesday with assault, the Camden County prosecuting attorney said in a news release.

The victim told police Andes put peanuts in his coffee, laundry soap and underwear drawer in his Camdenton home. Andes knew the man had a severe allergy, according to court documents.

Andes also allegedly sent text messages to his mother that said, "I hope there isn't anything weird anywhere, or especially everywhere, since I don't have allergies."

Andes was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary and property damage in an unrelated incident. When he was questioned at the jail, Andes told investigators he placed the peanuts in the man's house because he thought the man was trying to poison him, the prosecutor said.

Andes was being held Thursday on no bond. Online court records do not identify an attorney for him.

