St. Joseph man sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash

Posted at 7:27 AM, Mar 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Joseph, Missouri, motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, a 62-year-old man was driving a 2002 Honda GL 1800 motorcycle on northbound Interstate 29, south of St. Joseph, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. The motorcycle overturned and began skidding on the interstate before coming to a rest in the median, the highway patrol says.

He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The highway patrol and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash.

