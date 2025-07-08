St. Joseph Medical Center launches landmark residency program, welcoming doctors from several nations

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

St. Joseph Medical Center in south Kansas City, Missouri, has launched its first-ever residency program, welcoming doctors from several different countries to address the growing physician shortage.

The new internal medicine residency program received more than 3,000 applications for just 13 positions, demonstrating strong interest in the 150-year-old hospital's new academic initiative.

"My career passion has always been in medical education," said Dr. Amit Patel, program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Patel worked to establish the program, selecting what he described as the "most highly ranked applicants" from countries including Pakistan, India, Turkey, Georgia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Syria, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

"That many applications on day one, I think, is reflective of the leadership of the hospital, the faculty and the physicians we put together," Patel said.

The diverse group of residents mirrors the community they'll serve, according to program leaders.

"It's very fitting that we have a very diverse resident group because it's serving a diverse patient population that we serve here at the hospital," Patel said.

Dr. David Mpaju, who is originally from Uganda, moved to Kansas City in 2021.

"My aim here is to learn as much as I can from my seniors, and along the way teach those who come along," Mpaju said.

The program aims to address critical healthcare needs beyond Kansas City.

"Address the physician shortage that is not just occurring locally and regionally, but nationally. We need to produce more doctors to provide primary care services that are such a need," Patel said.

Jodi Fincher, CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center, highlighted the program's significance.

"The excellent doctors we will produce as a result of the program is just very exciting," Fincher said.

Residents will complete a three-year internal medicine program, with Patel providing mentorship from his own experience.

"I said to them, 'I was you 20 years ago,'" Patel told the residents. "Being able to relate to them really gave them a sense of comfort that they are not in it alone; there's a team of people to support them in this really intense journey."

"St. Joseph offered a great opportunity with the great mentors and people I met along the way," Mpaju said. "I hope those that didn't get a chance like me, they can get a chance in the future."

The hospital plans to add 13 more residents next year and another 13 in 2027. This academic designation also allows St. Joseph Medical Center to develop residencies and fellowships in other specialties.

