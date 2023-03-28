St. Joseph School District superintendent arrested for suspected DWI Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new superintendent for the St. Joseph school district, Dr. Gabe Edgar, was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Edgar was arrested for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and was charged with a misdemeanor, according to MSHP arrest records.

"The St. Joseph School District is aware of the situation involving Dr. Gabe Edgar," an email statement from the school district reads. "While we understand questions may arise, we cannot provide additional information, as it relates to a confidential personnel matter of the district. Please be assured that the District takes the allegations seriously and will continue to monitor any developments regarding this matter."

This is Edgar's first school year serving as superintendent for the St. Joseph school district.

Edgar previously served as the superintendent for the Marceline R-V school district in central Missouri for 11 years. Edgar has held several education-related jobs throughout his career, according to the St. Joseph school district.

