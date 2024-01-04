St. Louis-area representative introduces bill to make Provel official cheese of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis-area representative introduced a bill on Wednesday to make Provel cheese the official cheese of Missouri.

The cheese is a blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone, and is beloved by many St. Louis natives (including the author of this article).

The bill, which was introduced by Republican Rep. Adam Schwardon, describes the cheese as being "prominent in St. Louis cuisine."

Provel is most known for its feature on St. Louis-style pizza, especially Imo's Pizza, which has a Kansas City, Kansas, location at 4200 Rainbow Boulevard.

Despite its strong fan base in St. Louis, Provel is controversial among many with some being opposed to not only the taste but the texture.

