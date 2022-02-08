St. Louis attorneys placed on probation for waving guns at demonstrators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a pair of St. Louis attorneys, were placed on probation by the Missouri Supreme Court Tuesday.

The two were indicted after they displayed guns to racial injustice protesters who were marching down the private street where the McCloskeys live on June 28, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The McCloskeys claimed they felt threatened when protesters entered the private street walking toward the home of Lyda Krewson, the St. Louis mayor at the time.

In June of 2021, Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

Because of the guilty pleas, the pair's law licenses were suspended, but the suspension was stayed and they face a one-year probation instead. Violation of probation will result in the licenses being revoked.

In May of 2021, Mark McCloskey announced he was running as a Republican for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt at the end of his term.

He faces Former Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for the Republican nomination.