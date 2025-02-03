Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Louis-based immigration/refugee organization furloughs 91 workers; cites Trump EOs

St Louis Arch
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>The Gateway Arch is seen as the flooding Mississippi River runs in front of it June 25, 2008 in St Louis, Missouri.</p>
St Louis Arch
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The International Institute of St. Louis, an organization that provides assistance to immigrants and refugees, said it is furloughing 91 workers.

In a WARN filing to local and state leaders on Friday, the organization said their decision stemmed from “financial difficulties as a result and in compliance with the recent executive orders issued by President Donald J. Trump.”

The organization said workers will be furloughed at the 3401 Arsenal Street location in St. Louis and at the 1443 N. Robberson Avenue, Ste 903, location in Springfield, Missouri.

In the filing, the organization said the furloughs were set to take effect on Saturday, Feb. 1. The company said it's unclear when the furloughed employees may return.

“We do not have a definitive timeline for a return to work of furloughed employees,” the organization wrote in the filing. “We understand that this action may cause concern and inconvenience, and we are committed to providing affected employees with assistance during this transition."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone