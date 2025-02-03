St. Louis-based immigration/refugee organization furloughs 91 workers; cites Trump EOs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The International Institute of St. Louis, an organization that provides assistance to immigrants and refugees, said it is furloughing 91 workers.

In a WARN filing to local and state leaders on Friday, the organization said their decision stemmed from “financial difficulties as a result and in compliance with the recent executive orders issued by President Donald J. Trump.”

The organization said workers will be furloughed at the 3401 Arsenal Street location in St. Louis and at the 1443 N. Robberson Avenue, Ste 903, location in Springfield, Missouri.

In the filing, the organization said the furloughs were set to take effect on Saturday, Feb. 1. The company said it's unclear when the furloughed employees may return.

“We do not have a definitive timeline for a return to work of furloughed employees,” the organization wrote in the filing. “We understand that this action may cause concern and inconvenience, and we are committed to providing affected employees with assistance during this transition."

