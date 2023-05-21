St. Louis City SC wins inaugural Heartland Derby against Sporting KC in 4-0 blowout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis City SC secured its first win 4-0 against its geographic rival, Sporting KC, in their first inaugural match on Saturday night at CITYPARK in St. Louis.

St. Louis City SC dominated the first half of the highly-anticipated inaugural match, which has been dubbed the Heartland Derby, as it finished the half with a 2-0 advantage.

St. Louis City SC midfielder Eduard Löwen scored the first goal just under 19 minutes into the game on a penalty kick against Sporting KC goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh.

Indiana Vassilev, midfielder for St. Louis, added cushion to his team's advantage by scoring another goal about midway through the first half.

St. Louis brought the same energy into the second half.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, St. Louis SC forward Nicholas Gioacchini, who was born in Kansas City, scored the third goal.

Vassilev added a fourth goal for St. Louis about 17 minutes into the second half.

—