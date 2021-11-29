St. Louis Neighbor catches girl tossed from window of burning home

ST LOUIS — A St. Louis man is being hailed as a hero after he caught a 3-year-old girl tossed by her mother from the second-floor window of a burning home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Monday in an apartment building in north St. Louis. Authorities say 30-year-old Arnez Merriweather lives in the complex in a building next to the one that caught fire.

Smoke was so thick that Merriweather and others couldn't get inside to help with the rescue, so a woman came to the window and tossed the child to him.

The girl and her mother were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An older woman also was hospitalized for evaluation. Two others who were rescued declined treatment.

Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Merriweather helped coordinate the rescues before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—