St. Luke's celebrates NICU family resilience at annual reunion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 100 families turned out to St. Luke's Hospital to celebrate success and resilience.

"They're my miracle kids," Karen Rieth said with a tear in her eye.

Among many others, Rieth reminisced on her former life.

Will Shaw/KSHB Karen Rieth

Her twin children, Alex and Adam, were both 29-weeks premature at St. Luke's.

Shortly after they were admitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Doctors diagnosed the twins with TTTS, Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a serious condition that occurs in monochorionic twins, according to St. Luke's Hospital.

Alex and Adam, shared the same placenta, but one gathered more blood and nutrients in the womb than the other twin.

Many born with this condition suffer with lifelong health problems.

The donor twin usually ends up growing smaller in stature and the recipient twin ends up with heart problems.

"Combined, they've had 24 surgeries," added Rieth.

Will Shaw/KSHB Alex and Adam Rieth

The twins are 25 years old now, have graduated high school, are employed full-time, and healthy.

They still live with certain complications to their health, but have surpassed their initial prognosis.

"I have St. Luke's to thank for that," Rieth said.

For the first time since the twins can remember, they're visiting the place where it all started.

On a cross country camping trip from New Mexico, they stopped at Union Station to visit a honorary brick with their name on it.

Will Shaw/KSHB

The icing in the cake visiting St. Luke's, a place they once called home.

"It's kind of crazy, I have the scars to prove I was here," Adam told KSHB 41.

On Sunday, St. Luke's held its annual NICU Reunion, families old, new, and local met with a new generation of staff.

"It’s just a really heartwarming experience for everyone," said Clinical Resource Nurse in St. Luke's NICU. "It’s really rewarding the hard work that you put in during the beginning. It's a scary time and time just blossoms and turns into something special."

Will Shaw/KSHB Mindy Smith

While there aren't many familiar faces the Rieths recognize from 25 years ago, they're capitalizing on the quality time spent together and better understand where life has taken them.

"I think she [Mom] is pretty resilient to deal with all of this," Adam added while looking at the NICU isolette.