St. Luke's NICU celebrates Halloween early; family hopes to bring newborn home by Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patients and staff at the Saint Luke's Health System's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) began celebrating Halloween a little early this year on Monday.

Staff dressed patients in costumes and photos were taken for families.

"It has become a really popular tradition because families really appreciate this kind of a gesture when they can't celebrate the holiday at home with their baby," said Caitlyn Holland, a nurse at St. Luke's.

Faces You Love Photography A baby in St. Luke's NICU dressed as a Barbie for Halloween.

Holland described the day as celebrating Halloween with the hospital's "littlest pumpkins," like newborn Wesley. He was born seven weeks early at 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

"He's doing really well," said Grace Maple, Wesley's mom. "He's not on oxygen or anything, he's just becoming a feeder and grower."

Wesley needs to go 48 hours without eating through his tube before he can go home. Despite an initial weight drop, he's gaining it back.

Lily O'Shea Becker Wesley dressed as a pumpkin in St. Luke's NICU on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

"But, he's had such good nurses," Maple said. "He's all good, he seems happy."

Those nurses know how much these traditions mean to families while their newborn is in the hospital.

"It brings a little bit of lightheartedness in the midst of a really challenging and emotional journey," Holland said.

The Maple's goal is to bring Wesley home by Halloween. His early birth date allows him to celebrate the entire holiday season.

"We get all of the holidays, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years," Maple said.

