St. Michael's Veterans Center broke ground Friday on Patriot Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Phase 3 of construction at St. Michael's Veterans Center continues with the addition of Patriot Park, a new space for public reflection and veteran healing.

During Friday's groundbreaking ceremony, the center also retired an American flag, whose ashes will be stored in a special box within the new park.

The flag retirement symbolized the center's mission of honoring service while providing new beginnings.

Art Fillmore, a veteran who serves on the board at St. Michael's Veterans Center, hopes the park will be a reminder of the sacrifices many gave.

"We'll hope people will remember the number of people and the different ways in which they served, because they're all valid," Fillmore said.

For veterans, the park offers a space for healing and reflection.

"It's like a church; everybody brings their own emotions to and from it," Fillmore said.

Paul Shephard, another veteran, said the design was "unbelievable."

"Just from the picture there, it looks like it's gonna be the best I've ever seen," Shephard said.

The ceremony coincided with ongoing construction of more than 60 new apartments as part of the Phase 3 development at the center.

"We'll have a community of 150 veterans living here and looking out for each other cause we really do — across services, race, all of the above," Shephard said. "We're a veteran family, that's correct."

This expansion represents another step toward the center's goal of ending veteran homelessness.

Susan Engel, executive director of St. Michael's Veterans Center, highlighted the ongoing need.

"This last year in January we actually identified 30 veterans who are homeless," Engel said. "That's just who we counted in that day, and we know that there are more than that."



The ceremony emphasized coming full circle, ensuring neither flags nor veterans go unnoticed.

"Kind of like the service of the veterans here," Engel said. "You know, they serve their country, we're grateful for their service, we created the space to have a home and dignity."

