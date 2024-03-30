Campaign efforts on both sides of stadium tax vote continue days ahead of Jackson County election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days before the April 3 municipal election in Jackson County, community members landing on both sides of the stadium sales tax vote shared their perspectives on the decision.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas joined Chiefs President Mark Donovan and Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman at Kauffman Stadium Saturday afternoon to officially announce his support to vote "yes" on Question 1.

"When we look at Kansas City today and the progress that we've had, the jobs that we generate, the union work that is represented, the way that we have been able to grow, this is a moment again in Kansas City's history that is a game changer," Lucas said.

Lucas said the success of the Chiefs and Royals — and major events and concerts hosted at their stadiums — brings success to other Kansas City businesses. Lucas also said improvements to Arrowhead Stadium and a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads would bring "10s of thousands of jobs" both through construction and in the venues.

As Lucas addressed the public, organizers with KC Tenants canvassed in eastern Jackson County, advocating against the stadium sales tax.

One organizer, Dajanae Moreland, voiced concerns that a Royals ballpark in the Crossroads would displace residents "through rising rents and rising property taxes."

"This process has been a sham," Moreland told KSHB 41 News. "People do not want this stadium in the Crossroads and people do not want to pay for it."

She outlined that the majority of people who filled out KC Tenants' survey said they oppose the stadium sales tax.

Moreland said around 100 canvassers would be speaking with community members throughout the day Saturday, not only to argue in favor of a "no" vote, but to listen to how people would like to see their public dollars spent.

"The question I keep asking is 'who is Kansas City for?'" another organizer with KC Tenants asked. "Why are we putting our money into helping billionaires do what they can do on their own, when I can't get my basic needs met on my own? Why is that true for everybody in this city?"

Mayor Lucas said that with Kansas City, Missouri, approving a $2.3 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday — the highest budget in the city's history — KCMO can provide services its citizens need, while also investing in the Chiefs and the Royals.

"You can do both, it's not either, or," Lucas said. "We can have a city that is looking out for affordable housing, investing in small businesses, fixing our roads, doing basic services. But we can also have a city that hosts Super Bowl champions, World Series champions. Has great concerts, has great venues."

