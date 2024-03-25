Chiefs, Royals send new lease agreements to Jackson County Sports Complex Authority for review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals said Monday they have submitted new lease agreements for review by the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Next Tuesday, Jackson County voters will have a chance to make their voice heard in whether to approve a replacement 3/8-cent sales tax to support stadium projects for the Royals and Chiefs.

The Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County released a statement Monday, calling the submitted leases “substantially in final form.”

The Jackson County Sports Complex Authority is set to meet for its regularly-scheduled monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Monday.

The committee in support of a yes vote said the teams have sent “long form” versions of a Community Benefits Agreement to the Jackson County Legislature. The Legislature is set to hold its regularly-scheduled weekly meeting at 3 p.m. Monday.

The CBA documents sent to the legislature detail $260 million in support and an additional $200 million in “economic relief” through the teams’ picking up the cost of stadium insurance premiums and the park levy. The teams released an outline of the CBA late last week.

The committee said it looked forward to an “expeditious signatory phase.”

“The Chiefs and Royals have remained steadfast in our desire to remain at home in Jackson County - and cementing these commitments with the JCSCA and the legislature are important steps to ensuring these benefit our community to the highest possible degree,” the committee said in a statement.

