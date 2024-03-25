Committee in support of stadium sales tax plan details contributions, expenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals have now combined for $3 million in contributions to the committee working in support of a yes vote on April 2.

The teams each made a $500,000 contribution to The Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County on Friday, March 22, according to a report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

On Monday, the campaign submitted its 8 day before general municipal election report. It shows the group has spent $2.9 million on this campaign. The majority of the money went to buy media spots for commercials. Canvassing and travel were also expenses in the report. The committee paid the consulting firm headed by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James $70,000 for political strategy and consulting assistance.

LINK | KSHB 41 News coverage of stadium vote

It marks the third round of $500,000 contributions made by the clubs.

Previously, the Chiefs made $500,000 contributions on Feb. 16 and March 11. The Royals’ first $500,000 contribution came on Feb. 8, with the second contribution coming on March 8.

The committee’s reports list no other contributions in excess of $5,000.

The Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes has not reported any contributions in excess of $5,000 according to a search of online records with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

—

