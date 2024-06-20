Watch Now
Firm envisions Royals stadium a place where 'Homeruns can be hit out of one state and into another'

Kansas City-based firm MANICA released conceptual renderings
Royals stadium concept
Posted at 11:17 PM, Jun 19, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Royals stadium "where homeruns can be hit out of one state and into another?"

That's what MANICA Architecture, a Kansas City-based firm, envisions in conceptual renderings released for a new Royals stadium.

In renderings released Wednesday night, the stadium is placed near the West Bottoms and near the Kansas River.

It's adjacent to Interstate 670 and State Line Road.

The renderings come as the Kansas legislature has taken aggressive efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals across the state line, passing a bill to explore using STAR Bonds for stadium projects for the teams.

Asked if MANICA has consulted with Kansas lawmakers or the Royals, David Manica, president and owner of MANICA, said the renderings are "conceptual and visionary in their intent."

Manica said the conceptual stadium honors playing field dimensions at Kauffman Stadium, where the Royals currently play.

The renderings envision "vibrant outfield mixed-use district with bars, restaurants, beer gardens, roof top terraces, watch parties and more."

Below are other features of the conceptual stadium renderings:

  • The Kansas-Missouri state line is uniquely aligned with the right field fence, where home runs can be hit out of one state and into another 
  • Ballpark orientation frames the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, skyline
  • Proposal would include provisions for hotel, office and residential lofts.
  • Improved river's edge with recreational activities, landscaping and pedestrian promenade.
  • Design integrates two of the most iconic aspects of Kauffman Stadium today, with the water fountains in the outfield, and iconic scoreboard crown.

