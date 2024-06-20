Firm releases conceptual rendering for Royals stadium

Watch Now
Provided by MANICA &amp; 635 Holdings
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jun 19, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A conceptual rendering for a new Kansas City Royals stadium surfaced Wednesday evening.

The rendering was completed by MANICA Architecture, a Kansas City-based firm.

No other details on where the stadium would be were released Wednesday evening.

The renderings, released on X (formerly Twitter), show buildings located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, but a location wasn't immediately available.

They surfaced as Kansas lawmakers passed a bill to explore using STAR Bonds to lure the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals across the state line.


