Gov. Parson visiting Kansas City Monday for Chiefs, Royals discussion; bill signing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is set to be in Kansas City Monday afternoon, July 8, for a bill signing and for discussions surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

News of Parson’s visit was released Friday as part of a normal release of the governor’s schedule for the upcoming week.

After attending a groundbreaking Monday morning in Bolivar, Missouri, Parson is slated to travel to Kansas City.

Once in the Kansas City area, the governor’s spokesperson said Parson will attend an outreach event with the Hawthorn Foundation before turning his focus to the Chiefs and Royals.

RELATED | 'We'll be in the game': Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reacts to latest Chiefs, Royals stadium news

Parson is slated to meet with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and community leaders from Clay and Jackson counties to “discuss options to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.”

The meeting comes after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation offering incentives aimed at luring the Chiefs and/or Royals across the state line.

Parson has repeatedly said he believes Missouri will have a competitive offer.

After the sports discussion, the governor is set to sign Missouri Senate Bill 1388 at the KC NExT Project construction site off of Botts Road in southern Kansas City, Missouri.

On Tuesday, the governor is set to sign Senate Bill 754, which includes provisions for Blair's law covering celebratory shootings.

—