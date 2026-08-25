Royals stadium plan moves toward May 2027 groundbreaking as key votes, funding loom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local politics and government. He's covered the Royals stadium relocation debate since 2023. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The Kansas City Royals are targeting a May 2027 groundbreaking on a new downtown stadium, but a series of financial, legal and political hurdles stand between now and breaking ground.

The first step comes Wednesday. A proposal about funding for the downtown stadium is listed on the agenda with Kansas City's Tax Increment Financing commission. The meeting is expected to provide more details about how the city will pay for its portion of the stadium.

Sonya Brown, a casual Royals fan, said she is watching the financial details closely.

"I'm getting ready to retire soon, and I don't want to end up paying a lot of taxes on stuff," Brown said.

John Batten/KSHB Sonya Brown is a casual Royals fan.

The second step is rezoning the area around Crown Center to allow for a baseball stadium, which is expected to happen next month.

Dontavious Young, owner of Equal Minded Cafe, said he welcomes the idea of a downtown ballpark.

"I think it would be cool to have that downtown, big city vibe other cities have that people complain Kansas City doesn't have," Young said.

John Batten/KSHB Dontavious Young owns Equal Minded Cafe in Kansas City, Missouri.

The plan also depends on the state of Missouri committing approximately $500 million in funding to the project.

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike Kehoe said the state has not received an application to the Show-Me Sports Investment Act from this project.

The path forward is not without obstacles. Residents of the San Francisco Towers condominium building have filed a lawsuit seeking more input on the project.

Dave Byrn, vice president of the San Francisco Towers Association, said residents are concerned about the scope and duration of construction.

"If your home is going to immediately be surrounded by a $3 billion construction project that, by their own plans, could extend 13 or 14 years and is literally on your doorstep, you want to make sure your home's protected," Byrn said previously.

KSHB 41 David Byrn

A separate group is pushing for a public vote on the stadium plan. Information gathered from Kansas City indicates a vote might happen in April, although it's unclear what impact those results would have on the project.

Fran Marion, of Missouri Workers Power, said the current process feels rushed.

"We feel like you're forcing it down our throats to make us take this," Marion said.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Fran Marion of Missouri Workers Power.

If the Royals clear those hurdles, demolition could begin in January, crews could break ground in May and the first pitch could be thrown in March 2030.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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