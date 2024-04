KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advance voting turnout in Jackson County may be driven by the stadium sales tax question.

More than 5,200 voters had cast advance ballots as of Monday.

"That's unheard of for an April election," said Tammie Brown, Jackson County Board of Elections director.

Brown said Tuesday's election turnout could be as high as 40%.

There are 240,000 active voters in Jackson County, per Brown.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

