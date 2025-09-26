Staff member has gun reportedly stolen from vehicle at Underwood Elementary in Lee's Summit

We received a news tip Friday morning from a viewer asking us about a report of a gun-related investigation at a Lee's Summit elementary school. Our story is below. If you have a tip, share it with us via e-mail .

—

Police in Lee's Summit are investigating a gun-related incident Thursday at an elementary school.

A Lee's Summit police spokesperson said officers were notified Thursday that a nutritional services employee at Underwood Elementary School reported a gun had been stolen from her personal vehicle.

The employee told her police that she had the gun with her when she came to work and believed it had been stolen while she was working.

The police spokesperson said officers helped lock down the campus while they searched to make sure the gun was not still on campus.

Police continued their investigation into the incident on Friday.

A Lee's Summit School District spokesperson said school officials reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence the weapon was brought into or lost in the school building. The district says police determined there was no credible threat to the school.

"Bringing a firearm onto school property is a serious violation of district policy and Missouri law," the district said in a letter Thursday to the Underwood school community. "We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate, and the district will respond to this situation in accordance with board policy."

It's not the first gun-related incident on a Lee's Summit school property this semester.

Earlier this year, students found a gun in the theater at Lee's Summit West. Police say the gun had been misplaced by someone who had attended a third-party event at the school over the summer break.

Additional training was then scheduled for both school and police.

—