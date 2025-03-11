Staley alum Kayden Fish brings winning spirit to Kansas City

Jeff Spaur Kayden Fish, Iowa State men's basketball player

The Iowa State Cyclones are in town for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and for one player, Wednesday morning's game at the T-Mobile Center is more than just another match-up.

Redshirt freshman Kayden Fish, a power forward and Staley High School alum, is back in his hometown.

His path to becoming an Iowa State Cyclone is a testament to his dedication and growth as a player.

"He’s excited to be home,” said Liz Haynes, Kayden’s mother.

Haynes says Staley High School is where her son’s winning mentality was built.

“From the lessons that he learned, the family that he built," Liz Haynes, said "He is part of a team. He wants to win, he will do what it takes to win, he will put in the time and effort. To see his coaches, friends and family in the crowd and be in KC, it makes it all that much better.”

His family, friends, and former coaches are rallying behind him.

"We're just going to go crazy, cheer, that's what we always do," said Kenlee Fish, Kayden's cousin. “He’s one of those muscle men. You can’t mess with him.”

Staley High School boys basketball coach Chris Neff said Fish is a force on the floor.

“His ability to move in space, laterally and vertically and forward and backward, he was an incredible athlete.”

Kayden’s been described by friends as your favorite player's, favorite player. Fish is known for being a team-first guy.

“He’s a culture guy,” his mother said.

From his start at Staley High School, he gives credit to those around him.

“When the clock hits zero, everyone erupts like it's not just us, 12-13 dudes, it's all the parents, all the fans, you know," Fish said. "They've been along with us every step of the way,” Fish said in a press conferece during his high school career.

Neff said Fish is a great teammate.

“He cares so much for everyone else on the team than he probably does for himself,” Neff said.

Neff says Fish's greatest strength is his ability to become a part of a community.

“Basketball is simply an avenue, and he used it really well," Neff said. "And he’s still on that journey.”

Even though Fish is often on the bench, there's still plenty to cheer about.

“It’s super exciting, even though he doesn’t get much playing time," Kenlee Fish said. "It’s just seeing him support his teammates.”

Liz Haynes points out Fish still practices as hard as ever.

“They have to put in the work," she said. It’s not just practice, it's what are you doing outside of practice."

Fish is a forever Falcon making his return to Kansas City.

“It’s a big deal for us, because as much as anything, you just want to hug him again you just want to put your arms around him again and just rejoice in all that we've accomplished together,” Neff said.

Fish is majoring in Kinesiology at Iowa State.

“He comes from a long line of clinicians, and he really leans into the sports medicine," she said. "Who knows? Maybe he will be back at Staley one day.”

Neff said 14 members of the boys basketball team at Staley High School have gone on to play college basketball in the last five years.

He says the conversations he has with his players now are less about basketball, but just real life things.

“We spend a lot of time talking about carrying themselves well, representing themselves and their family and institution in a way that makes everyone proud,” Neff said.

Iowa State plays the University of Cincinnati Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m..

