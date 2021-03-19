Stand-off temporarily shuts down U.S. 71 exit ramps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The exit ramps off U.S. 71 were shut down at Bannister Road as Kansas City, Missouri, police worked a standoff Friday morning.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop for erratic driving in the area and the person in the vehicle was armed with a gun and seemed impaired.

Officers backed off while waiting for more resources, at which time the subject drove away. A brief pursuit was initiated.

KCPD said the person jumped out of the car and ran away but was chased and taken into custody near 73rd Street and Troost Avenue without incident.

The exit ramps were closed a little before 8 a.m. and reopened around 8:15 a.m., though it caused quite a traffic backup during that time period.

No charges have been announced in the incident.