Standoff near 89th, Ford in Kansas City, Missouri, ends with suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were engaged in a standoff Sunday near E 89th Street and Ford Avenue.

Officers were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the area on reports of a domestic violence assault.

An adult male and an adult female contacted police outside of the residence. They communicated they had “gotten into a physical altercation inside the residence with another adult male,” per KCPD.

The woman told officers she was physically assaulted and threatened with a gun.

When police attempted to make contact with the suspect, he refused to come out.

After “many attempts” to get the man to exit the residence, officers reportedly de-escalated, backed away, and surrounded the house to “prevent escape and to protect surrounding residents in the area,” per KCPD.

Police say the man exited the residence at about 7:30 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

—