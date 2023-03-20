Starlight Theatre announces 3 additional summer concerts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Starlight Theatre announced Monday three additional concerts, including Steve Miller Band, The Black Keys and 3 Doors Down.

Steve Miller Band will be joined by special guest Cheap Trick for their concert at Starlight on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The Black Keys rock duo is set to perform at Starlight on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

3 Doors Down's Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour will make a stop at Starlight on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The 90s rock band's concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.