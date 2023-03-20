Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Starlight Theatre announces 3 additional summer concerts

Starlight-Theatre.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submitted by Starlight Theatre
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Starlight Theatre’s 70th anniversary season last summer, a first in the city-owned outdoor theater in Swope Park, but that won’t be the case this summer. Starlight announced a four-show 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series on Thursday.
Starlight-Theatre.jpg
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 12:30:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Starlight Theatre announced Monday three additional concerts, including Steve Miller Band, The Black Keys and 3 Doors Down.

Steve Miller Band will be joined by special guest Cheap Trick for their concert at Starlight on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The Black Keys rock duo is set to perform at Starlight on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

3 Doors Down's Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour will make a stop at Starlight on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The 90s rock band's concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the public Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchases by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816)-363-7827 or by visiting kcstarlight.com. Tickets purchased from other websites or ticket brokers are not guaranteed to be legitimate, according to Starlight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.