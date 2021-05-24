Starlight Theatre announces full capacity seating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre is the latest Kansas City event venue to begin allowing full capacity seating.

Beginning in June, the theater will welcome back outdoor entertainment for the first time since the pandemic began.

“There’s nothing like hearing those first notes as the orchestra starts to play under the stars each summer,” Rich Baker, Starlight’s President & CEO, said in a statement. “Plus, it doesn’t get much safer than being outside in the fresh air. With four fantastic shows to choose from, we look forward to welcoming Kansas Citians back to Starlight for the city’s favorite summer tradition under the stars.”

Masks will be recommended but not required.

Summer shows include "Godspell," "The Illusionists," "On Your Feet!" and "Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville."

Tickets are already on sale.