Starlight Theatre announces new performances for summer 2022 lineup

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Starlight Theatre’s 70th anniversary season last summer, a first in the city-owned outdoor theater in Swope Park, but that won’t be the case this summer. Starlight announced a four-show 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series on Thursday.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 14:45:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, announced three new performers joining its summer 2022 lineup.

GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter H.E.R. will be bringing her 2021 "BACK OF MT MIND" tour to Starlight on May 3. Anyone looking to attend H.E.R.'s performance can buy tickets for between $39.50-$129.50

Starlight announced that music group Earth, Wind & Fire would also be joining the roster, with tickets selling between $30.50 - $150.50.

The band will be performing at Starlight on July 12.

Comedian and writer John Mulaney will be bringing his "John Mulaney: From Scratch" tour to Kansas City on July 23.

Tickets will range from $39.50-$149.50.

Starlight has previously announced other performances included in its summer roster, including Third Eye Blind, Alicia Keys, REO Speedwagon and more.

Tickets for the performances will open Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at 816-363-7827 during business hours.

