Starlight Theatre announces new performances for summer 2022 lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, announced three new performers joining its summer 2022 lineup .

GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter H.E.R. will be bringing her 2021 "BACK OF MT MIND" tour to Starlight on May 3. Anyone looking to attend H.E.R.'s performance can buy tickets for between $39.50-$129.50

Starlight announced that music group Earth, Wind & Fire would also be joining the roster, with tickets selling between $30.50 - $150.50.

The band will be performing at Starlight on July 12.

Comedian and writer John Mulaney will be bringing his "John Mulaney: From Scratch" tour to Kansas City on July 23.

Tickets will range from $39.50-$149.50.

Starlight has previously announced other performances included in its summer roster , including Third Eye Blind, Alicia Keys, REO Speedwagon and more.