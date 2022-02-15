Starlight Theatre announces more summer concerts for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre is stacking a deep and diverse lineup once again for its annual summer concert series, including three more announcements for the 2022 Capitol Federal Concert Series already this week.

The municipally owned outdoor entertainment venue in Swope Park announced details for a Third Eye Blind concert on Monday and announced details for shows featuring Bonnie Raitt and Lord Huron on Tuesday.

Third Eye Blind brings its “Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind” tour to Starlight on June 30.

Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad also are scheduled to perform. Tickets, which range from $29.50 to $99.95, go on sale to the public Friday.

A portion of the tour’s proceeds will support efforts to restore the Palos Verde Kelp Forest, also known as the Blind Reef.

Raitt brings her “Just Like That ..." tour with special guest Mavis Staples to Kansas City on Aug. 6.

Tickets, which cost from $30.50 to $100.50, go on sale to the general public Friday.

Keeping with Raitt’s long-standing tradition, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to local, regional and national nonprofits.

Finally, Lord Huron will play at Starlight on June 5 with tickets, which range from $39.50 to $75, set to go on sale Friday to the public.

Earlier this month, Starlight also announced a July 22 concert with Josh Groban.

His “Harmony” tour will feature the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band, violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

Tickets for that show, which range from $35 to $199.50 plus fees, went on sale Feb. 4.

Third Eye Blind, Raitt, Lord Huron and Groban join a summer concert lineup at Starlight that includes REO Speedwagon and Styx, Chicago and Brian Wilson, Barenaked Ladies, Goo Goo Dolls, Alicia Keys and Jack White among others.

Visit Starlight’s website for a full rundown of events , including the Broadway theater season.