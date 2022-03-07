Starlight Theatre announces performers joining summer 2022 lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre announced Monday the latest performers joining its summer 2022 lineup.

Singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will bring her "Reunion Tour" to Starlight May 31.

Tickets for Bridgers' show will be available to the public March 11 at noon, with presale tickets available March 10 at noon. Tickets will range from $39.50-$69.50.

Grammy award-winning Maren Morris will also be arriving to Starlight Theatre this summer.

Morris will perform her "Humble Quest Tour" on July 21, with tickets ranging from $29.75-$99.75

Sales for Morris' performance will open March 11 at 10 a.m.

In addition to Bridgers and Morris, Starlight's current roster includes performers like Third Eye Blind, Barenaked Ladies, Alicia Keys and more.