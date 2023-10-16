Starlight to make campus improvements, expand access to arts with $40M campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Theater updates and increased access to the arts will be made possible at Starlight thanks to a $40 million campaign announced Monday.

Unique Kansas City seeks to “connect the community through live arts experiences that entertain, inspire, and engage and create accessible live arts experiences for all generations at one of Kansas City’s most unique outdoor venues,” according to a news release.

Campus improvements include:



Construction of a new production truss and light bridge.

Canopy coverage for 3,200 seats.

Bathroom renovation; triple capacity, add health and family rooms, provide access to family restrooms.

Kitchen renovation; upgrade food/beverage service, expand equipment and storage.

“It’s been almost 20 years since Starlight’s last major capital campaign, and now is the time to look ahead and support this institution for generations to come,” Howard Cohen, Starlight’s board of directors president, said in a news release. “Starlight seeks to attract and develop new arts audiences, enhance arts access and education, foster and support the arts and culture sector in Kansas City, and generate positive economic impact to the region. This campaign will accomplish that and more.”

The campaign also will help launch five new community programs — a free residency program for elementary schools to produce their first musical, a performance series for young audiences and families, a technical theater training program for students, an expansion of the community tickets program and an Arts Bridge program to “activate Starlight’s historic facilities through community partnerships,” per the news release.

Slated to begin next fall, the campaign will be executed in two phases. Phase 1 will be complete in spring 2025, and in fall 2025, Phase 2 will begin. By April 2026, both phases will be complete.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the future of Starlight will be enhanced for generations to come,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, Starlight president and CEO, said in a statement. “For more than 70 years, Starlight has provided live performing arts experiences for all at a historic landmark in one of the largest municipal parks in the United States. Through this campaign, we want to not only improve the Starlight experience for our current patrons, but extend the tradition to new, diverse participants of all ages – fostering a shared accessible home for performing arts.”

Last month, Starlight announced next summer’s AdventHealth Broadway Series. Productions include “The Cher Show,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Come From Away,” “West Side Story” and “Peter Pan.”

—