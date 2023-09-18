Starlight Theatre announces 2024 Broadway Series, weekend specials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next summer’s AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, provides a mix of new, classic and kid-friendly offerings.

Starlight announced that the 2024 season will open with “The Cher Show.” The five-show series also includes Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Come From Away,” “West Side Story” and “Peter Pan.”

Two more popular shows, “Stomp” and “Shrek-The Musical,” are available as weekend specials, which can be added to packages for season-ticket members.

“The 2024 AdventHealth Broadway Series explores the triumph of the underdog, the resilience of outsiders, and the beauty found in embracing our uniqueness,” Starlight President and CEO Lindsey Rood-Clifford said. “What better location to experience these stories than the most unique and historic venue in Kansas City — Starlight Theatre.”

“The Cher Show,” which is based on the life and music of the iconic music star, runs from May 28 to June 2.

“The Little Mermaid” runs July 9-14, “Come From Away” is set for Aug. 6-11, “West Side Story” is scheduled Aug. 20-25 and “Peter Pan” can be seen Sept. 17-22.

“Stomp,” which runs June 14-16, features an eight-member troupe using unconventional “instruments” in a percussion performance for all ages.

“Shrek-The Musical” is set for July 26-28.

Season tickets can be purchased at the Starlight Theatre website, by calling 816-363-7827 or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

—