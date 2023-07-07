Majority of Starlight Theatre's 'Legally Blonde The Musical' cast, crew are from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready to bend and snap your way to Starlight Theatre this weekend for 'Legally Blonde The Musical.'

"When people sometimes hear 'Legally Blonde' they just think of the ditsy blonde, right? Well, it's actually a really exciting story about self empowerment and realizing your self worth," said Caroline Gibel, director of programming at Starlight Theater.

The cast and crew rehearsed for 11 days, perfecting their sparkling choreography and musical numbers in an effort to bring Elle Woods' story to life.

Gibel said the majority of the cast and crew are from Kansas City, including Ken Remmert, who will be playing Elle’s father.

"There’s is good talent in this town, and if you don’t keep your game up, you will be left behind," said Remmert.

However, the show is doing more than bringing pink outfits to the center stage.

After dealing with impacts of COVID-19, this local theater community is ready to prove — just like Elle — that it’s important to have faith in people, and most importantly, have faith in yourself.

"Eighteen months — and it was the first 18 months of my 30-year career — that I didn't work and I lost my insurance," recalled Cathy Barnett, who will be playing the role of Elle’s mom. "Look it happened to everybody, not just me, but to be able to come back and work, I get emotional."

So Kansas City, grab your Delta Nu sisters, leave last season's Prada shoes and boneheads behind, and get ready to watch local talent bend and snap their way to the top.

"You don't have to go anyplace else to find great talent right here in Kansas City," said Remmert.

The show will also feature a local teen ensemble, made up of high school students who get to work with professionals and see how a musical is put together in under 11 days.

The show will be running from July 7 to July 13. Tickets are available on Starlight's website.

