Starlink satellites appear over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of satellites in a straight line could be seen over the Kansas City metro Thursday night.

The satellites are likely from Starlink, an internet connection system by SpaceX.

This is a picture tweeted by Corey Reynolds. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX and this is likely what we saw tonight. pic.twitter.com/dKGkdy6PZx — Gary Lezak (@glezak) May 7, 2021

However, this wasn’t the first time the devices spent time in the Midwest. The National Weather Service also reported a sighting last April.

Those who were unable to see the satellites Thursday will have another chance Friday.