Starlink satellites appear over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of satellites in a straight line could be seen over the Kansas City metro Thursday night.
The satellites are likely from Starlink, an internet connection system by SpaceX.
This is a picture tweeted by Corey Reynolds. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX and this is likely what we saw tonight. pic.twitter.com/dKGkdy6PZx— Gary Lezak (@glezak) May 7, 2021
However, this wasn’t the first time the devices spent time in the Midwest. The National Weather Service also reported a sighting last April.
Starlink Satellites appeared over Kansas City tonight! Did you see them?— Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) May 7, 2021
They'll be overheard tomorrow too! #Starlink #kc #mowx #kcwx #kswx https://t.co/tA7Jm3NtLA pic.twitter.com/5cwXx90Mhw
Those who were unable to see the satellites Thursday will have another chance Friday.