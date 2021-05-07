Watch
Starlink satellites appear over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of satellites in a straight line could be seen over the Kansas City metro Thursday night.

The satellites are likely from Starlink, an internet connection system by SpaceX.

However, this wasn’t the first time the devices spent time in the Midwest. The National Weather Service also reported a sighting last April.

Those who were unable to see the satellites Thursday will have another chance Friday.

