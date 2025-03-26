Starter homes tough to find in some areas of the metro

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

According to the monthly house price index, home prices rose 5% compared to 2024. While the market continued to improve after COVID-era highs, first-time home buyers are still battling for their piece of the American dream.

“The inventory is definitely not great right now,” said Henry Tryban.

Tryban works in Johnson County and has consistently looked for homes around the $300,000 mark for the past three months.

He's put in six offers on houses, but none were accepted.

Tryban said five of his offers were above the list price.

“I’m hoping to find something that will be a good sense of community but also good space,” he said. “I’m definitely open and becoming more so as we go through this process.”

Tryban’s realtor, Jim Gamble, said buyers have to make offers at or over the asking price, waive some contingencies like inspections and appraisals, and possibly use an escalation clause in their offers.

Gamble said he has multiple clients that are looking outside their desired area to get the homes they want.

Gamble’s office is on the corner of West 74th Street and Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

He gathered data Wednesday morning before our interview to see how many homes were for sale within one mile of the office.

Gamble found only eight homes listed under $300,000.

“Many people believe they are buying at the top of the market,” he said. “And what we like to tell them is they are not buying at the top of the market, they are buying at the top of the moment.”

Gamble added that the market is difficult for buyers at every price point.

