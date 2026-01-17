'Starting to feel real': Shawnee preparing for World Cup visitors with plans for music and beer festival

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission, and wants to hear ideas from those of you living in these cities. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

We’re six months out from the FIFA World Cup, and the Kansas City area is already getting match ready.

The city of Shawnee will host a music and beer festival, "Americana & Ales," in its downtown on June 20 to go along with the matches Kansas City is hosting at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Organizer and executive director Eddie Crane, musician Andrew Morris, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, and Friction Beer are all working together to make the event happen.

Crane said it all started with a vision: a chance for hometown favorites and international tie-ins.

“If you are English as a second language or not at all, in the title it describes what it is,” Crane said. “Americana music and ales, music and beer.”

Shawnee is one of many cities in Johnson County with a Transient Guest Tax. Shawnee Chamber of Commerce President Ann Smith-Tate said the chamber will use money from this fund to help pay for the festival. City Council documents list the total event budget at $110,000.

Nathan Ryerson, co-owner of Friction Beer, said they’re eager to capitalize on the event as an already well-known soccer bar.

“We try and always have some English styles,” Ryerson said. “But how can we appeal to people? Show them, you know, some very unique American style beers that they may not get to experience other places.”

With six months to go, Shawnee is ready to welcome the world.

“There's going to be so many people in town,” Ryerson said. “Let's show them what Kansas City can do, but more locally, what Shawnee does.”