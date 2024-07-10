State, federal health agencies sound alarm for Diamond Shruumz products

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two Kansans have fallen ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz products, prompting state and federal agencies to warn consumers to steer clear of the products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration first released information regarding testing of certain products from the company on June 25, 2024.

A total of 58 cases of illness are being monitored in connection with the brand, which makes chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating two related cases in Kansas. Missouri is also listed as having at least one case.

"People who became ill from Diamond Shruumz-brand edibles reported a variety of severe symptoms," KDHE State Epidemiologist and Environmental Health Officer Dr. Farah Ahmed said Wednesday in a press release.

Of the 58 cases under investigation, 30 have resulted in hospitalizations. One death is under investigation as being potentially related to the products.

The government agencies said they don’t know the cause of the illnesses.

Food and Drug Administration Photos of Diamond Shruumz products

“People should not eat, sell, or serve any flavors of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies, and should discard products that have been purchased,” the CDC said on its website devoted to the outbreak.

The CDC said several symptoms have been reported by people after consuming the product, including seizures, decreased level of conscience and respiratory failure. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, abnormal heart rate, high or low blood pressure, excessive sweating or secretions and flushed skin.

The CDC said anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming Diamond Shruumz products should seek medical attention or call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222.

—