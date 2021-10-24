State investigates after 32-year-old prison inmate dies

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The death of a 32-year-old inmate who was being held at the Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated because he died in state custody.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said only that officials don't believe Lawrence Brown Jr. died of the coronavirus. No other cause of death was given, but an autopsy is planned.

Brown died Friday at a hospital in Leavenworth, officials said in a statement Saturday.

Brown was serving a 122-month sentence at Lansing. He had been convicted in Sedgwick County of battery of a corrections officer or employee.