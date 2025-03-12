State, local police confiscate items at 4 Olathe gas stations, vape shops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe worked with agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue last Friday to serve search warrants at four gas stations/vape shops.

A police spokesperson said the warrants were in connection to alleged sales of illegal THC products.

The spokesperson said “multiple alleged THC products were seized” from each of the four locations.

The seized items will be sent to the Johnson County Crime Lab for testing. The results of the tests will help determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

A spokesperson with KDOR said the department couldn’t provide additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

