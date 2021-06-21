State rep in Overland Park submits resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Rep. Jennifer Day (D – Overland Park) submitted her resignation to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office Monday after moving outside her district.

In a Tweet Monday, Day said that she no longer lives in Kansas House District 48, a district that represents a part of Overland Park between Switzer Road and Metcalf Avenue, from 119th to 151st Street.

Day says her new residence is already represented by another official, leaving her to remain in an activist and volunteer role.

In 2020, Day was appointed to the set, but then successfully ran for and won the seat in November.

