State troopers caution drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel days of the year

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be out in full force this week as drivers embark on one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Triple A estimates about 80 million Americans will be traveling this week for Thanksgiving with Wednesday being the busiest day, which is why troopers across MSHP are all required to work the day before before Thanksgiving.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Corporal Justin Ewing - Mo. Highway Patrol

"It's the policy of the (Missouri State) Highway Patrol on these peak travel days to have extra troopers out, even some of our office or administrative positions are all out on the road," explained Corporal Justin Ewing with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers see speeding as one of their biggest concerns heading into the holiday travel period.

With the potential for road rage, they’re asking drivers to be smart, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, plan your route and keep a safe following distance from other drivers.

"Anytime there's increased traffic, we know that tempers and agitation starts to rise, so we just want to caution people," said CPL Ewing. "Make sure you're keeping a good safe distance between the cars in front of you, especially if there is an accident or construction and make sure you're obeying the speed limit."

If you plan to leave Wednesday morning, plan to leave early with troopers seeing the most congestion around 10 a.m. The best times to travel back home are Friday afternoon or early Saturday and Sunday morning.

