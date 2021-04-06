Statewide Endangered Silver Advisory for missing Missouri man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing Missouri man.

69-year-old Gregory Ritter was last seen in Wheatland, Missouri on Monday, April 5.

He has dementia and diabetes.

He left his home to go to the store, but the Highway Patrol says he never made it to the store.

He does not have any of his medication.

He was driving a white 2019 Toyota Highlander with MO plates, BE6C5N.

If you see him or know where he is, please call 911 immediately.