Statewide Purple Alert issued in Kansas for missing Sharon Springs man with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Purple Alert for a 24-year-old man with autism from Sharon Springs.

KBI says the whereabouts of Dakota Lane Langdell are unknown. He was last seen at 228 North Kennedy in Sharon Springs, but KBI says he may be traveling south toward Stratford, Texas.

Langdell is a while man who is around 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and possibly a hat, according to KBI.

KBI asks anyone who sees Langdell to call 911 immediately, or report information about his whereabouts to the Wallace County Sheriff's Office at 785-852-4286.