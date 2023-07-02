Statewide Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Wichita man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old Wichita man.

George C. Smith was last seen in the 7700 block of East Kellogg Drive in Wichita at 9:30 a.m. on June 30. He is possibly driving a black 2002 Ford F150 with a Kansas tag reading "881PKK," and he may have traveled southbound on I-35 toward Oklahoma, per KBI.

Smith is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-down shirt and blue shorts, according to a press release.

Smith is diabetic and is without his necessary medication. He needs dialysis several times a week and missed his appointment, per the release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith or his car are asked to call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4111.

—