Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Council Grove, Kansas, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Council Grove woman.

Hazel E. Casper, 85, is five feet, seven inches tall and 145 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Casper was last seen around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say she was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove by her stepson, Timothy Craker, 65.

Craker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a black 2016 Ford F150 with Iowa license plate DWE920.

KBI said investigators believe they are headed to Wichita or Des Moines, Iowa.

Anyone who sees Casper, Craker or the vehicle is asked to contact 911.