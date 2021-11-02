Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman.

Patricia Knafla, 70, was last believed to be in the area of Kincaid, Kansas about 10:50 p.m. Monday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Patricia last had contact with anyone about 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to the KBI, she was scheduled to work Monday, but never arrived and may be having a mental health crisis and in need of assistance.

She is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas tag 418 CDM.

If you know where she is, call 911.