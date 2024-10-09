Statewide silver slert issued Wednesday for missing 90-year-old Leavenworth man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A statewide silver alert in Kansas was issued Wednesday morning for a missing 90-year-old Leavenworth man.

Dwane Monroe was last seen about 6 p.m. Tuesday and is likely driving a tan, 2008 Ford Taurus with Kansas license tag 2236AFG.

The alert states Monroe may have been seen Wednesday morning in Riley County, Kansas.

He is balding and has brown eyes, according to information in the silver alert.

Monroe wears glasses and has a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing overalls, a long-sleeved flannel shirt and black tennis shoes

He also could be wearing a red, white and blue baseball cap.

Monroe has been experiencing memory issues for the last several months.

Anyone with information about Monroe should call 911.

